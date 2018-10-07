Space crash management sim RimWorld releases October 17th

After five and a half years, Ludeon Studios will finally release the 1.0 version of RimWorld on October 17th. Originally scheduled for much earlier this year, version 1.0 saw delays based on what the developer called “the 90/10 principle, where the first 90% of development takes 90% of the time, and the final 10% takes another 90% of the time.” The developer has not committed to further updates for the game other than supporting fan translations and a bug-fixing patch. However, the announcement post does say that they can think of “a variety of interesting directions to go with the game.”

Here’s what’s in the update:

“1.0 is mostly the same as Beta 19, with a lot of bugfixes. The only significant new feature is a new food restriction system that allows you to determine what your colonists and prisoners are allowed to eat.”

RimWorld is a survival or colony management game set in a far future where players manage a burgeoning colony of starship crash survivors. Beta 19, released in late August, added a handful of changes including bridges, water mills, a message history, and a slew of new and murderous automated turrets. It also added a survival gauntlet to the end game spaceship escape event, requiring heavy defenses and a large weapons stockpile to make it through.