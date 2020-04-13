Space colony sim Meeple Station leaves Early Access

In case you haven't heard about Meeple Station already, it's the space station management sim that Jon Bolding compared to Rimworld, and which is being made with a high degree of moddability in mind. It came out in Early Access at the start of last year.

And now, it's hit 1.0. That means it now has a complete story mode, full tutorials, a hyperdrive that lets you travel to procedurally generated star systems, pirates to fight, and smarter AI for meeple so they should respond to threats less like, well, sheeple.

There are also a bunch of fixes for issues that were brought up during its year-plus in Early Access. Meeple Station is available now on Steam.