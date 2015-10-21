Space Biker simulator Rebel Galaxy released on Steam

By my reckoning, 'Space Biker' is only one rung down below 'Space Cowboy', so the release of Rebel Galaxy is sure to please anyone who's still pining over Firefly.

From the same guys who made Torchlight, Rebel Galaxy is a 'swashbuckling space adventure, with action-packed combat, exploration, discovery, trade, and “negotiation” with the outlandish denizens at the edge of the known universe'.

We had lots of good things to say in our hands-on last year, where we celebrated Double Damage's action based take on how to make a good space sim game. It does away with the finicky docking procedures and management aspect of Elite, instead focussing on small scale missions and combat. Our main complaint was a lack of varied content, though with almost a year of extra work that might no longer be an issue.

Rebel galaxy is out now on Steam.