Soulcalibur 6 release date set, watch Geralt in action

Soulcalibur 6 finally brings the tale of swords and souls to PC, and does so with the help of new and returning faces. When? October 19, 2018.

Returning characters include—deep breath—Nightmare, Kilik, Xianghua, Heishiro Mitsurugi, Sophitia Alexandra, Isabella "Ivy" Valentine, Zasalamel, Siegfried Schtauffen, Taki, Yoshimitsu (who dons his coolest threads yet) and Maxi.

New characters include Grøh, who has nice hair, and some dude who I reckon needs a wash. Here's an E3 story trailer:

And here's 15 minutes of in-game footage, which includes Geralt in action, courtesy of the folks at VG24/7:

More information on Soulcalibur 6 lives on its official website.