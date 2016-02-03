Sophisticated new Hitman trailer and season details

I've had a fiddle with the latest Hitman and Io Interactive is very keen to push the suave and sophisticated aspect of the assassin's latest incarnation. This isn't about bumping off drug dealers—spy chiefs, fashion execs and private citizens are Agent 47's daily bread. If there's a trailer that conveys its theme better than this one, I haven't seen it. No new footage, true, but if you'd lost faith in the series after Absolution, hopefully this will allay some fears.

The rest of those fears, I presume, surround Hitman's now fully episodic structure. Accompanying the trailer is drop of information on that front, most of it dealing with tiresome PlayStation bits and bobs, but worth a scan.

"The episodic nature of Hitman allows us to craft both individual stories centred on Agent 47’s targets as well as longer season stories involving 47, Diana Burnwood, the ICA, and an entirely new main cast," the PlayStation blog reads.

"The structure is inspired by contemporary TV series and will unfold over multiple seasons. To begin with, the overall story and the individual mission stories run in parallel but as the first season progresses, the tracks will merge and become one."

It won't lack for cliffhangers with a month-long gap between each map. The Hitman beta comes to PC February 19.