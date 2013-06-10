"Something new from Dragon Age" at EA's conference - should we expect the Inquisition?

The Dragon Age series has had its head buried in the Fade for quite some time now, but it looks like a big reveal may be on the horizon. BioWare's Mark Darrah - executive producer of Dragon Age - has tweeted that we should expect "something new from Dragon Age" at EA's upcoming E3 conference. Unless he's teasing a mobile game or a new range of T-shirts, it seems likely that we're about to get our first glimpse of Dragon Age 3: Inquisition .

Watch the @ ea conference tomorrow at 1pm PST for something new from @ dragonage June 9, 2013

As Mark observes, EA's conference takes place tomorrow at 1pm PST/ tonight at 9pm GMT, so we don't have too long to wait. We don't currently know much about Inquisition, other than that the game will use the latest version of the Frostbite engine, and that it'll apparently contain a "more expansive world, better visuals, more reactivity to player choices and more customisation". Here's what we want BioWare to do with the game - let's see how many of our suggestions they've taken onboard.

