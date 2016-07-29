Someone paid $1300 for No Man's Sky and is posting gameplay footage online

No Man's Sky is still a couple of weeks away, but some folks just can't wait for it. A redditor by the name of Daymeeuhn is one such individual, and he was willing to pony up for the privilege. He copped to paying more than $1300 to buy the game early on PS4, and then posted a pair of gameplay videos online, including one with 26 minutes of footage.

He first shared the videos on Twitch but was quickly banned for doing so, according to this thread, and they didn't last long on YouTube either. He eventually moved to Dailymotion, a less high-profile platform (and judging by the relatively racy videos in the sidebar, one less subject to scrutiny), but those were eventually removed as well for violating the site's terms of use.

Hello Games founder Sean Murray, meanwhile, has urged people to avoid spoiling the experience.

We’ve spent years filling No Man’s Sky with surprises. You've spent years waiting. Please don't spoil it for yourself :(July 29, 2016

“Take a break from reading about it, and picking vids apart,” he added. “You can experience for yourself so soon.”

For those who choose to disregard his caution, I've embedded the link below. For what it's worth I agree with Murray that spoiler videos like this are detrimental to the experience, especially given the low 480p resolution. On the other hand, you do as you do.

Speaking of which, Daymeeuhn posted a lengthy explanation of what drove him to drop this much money on a single videogame just to get it a little sooner than everyone else, and it's quite interesting in its own right.

“I'm a gamer that enjoys the journey. For me, the idea of secrets and puzzles that lack google-able answers is super thrilling. I love it,” he wrote. “My best gaming experiences have been when I've received games before street date, knowing I was truly on my own in the universe of that game, and no matter how tempted I might be to ask a friend for help or check a website for a tip or cheat, I CAN'T because it doesn't exist. It's all you, you're representing everything there is in that moment of the game. If NMS is crack for everyone here in this reddit, the idea of an early experience with zero information surrounding it is the equivalent of the purest, uncut and unfiltered crack money can buy for me. This is it for me, this is the nut high.”

He also, it goes without saying, has the sort of disposable income that allows him to do this sort of thing.

I have no idea how long this video will be available, and it may well be gone by the time you get here. If so, I apologize, but at least you won't have to wait long to see it for yourself: No Man's Sky comes out (as far as we can tell) on August 12.