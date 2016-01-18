The original Metal Gear Solid is getting an unofficial Unreal Engine 4 remake

Perhaps inevitably, there's an independently developed remake of the original Metal Gear Solid in the works. I don't know whether publisher Konami will tolerate such an initiative, but judging by the footage above, the Unreal Engine 4 recreation is coming along quite nicely.

Dubbed Shadow Moses, the remake appears to be the work of just one person, Airam Hernandez. That's according to the project's Facebook page, where Hernandez explains some of the motivation behind the remake.

"The first objective of this project was to recreate just the Shadow Moses environments and [to] make a 'museum game' to those who wanted to explore the base with current technology. My surprise was that [after] after a few weeks, everybody was talking about it! So many online magazines started writing articles and I received a lot of messages offering help and support. That's the reason I decided to remake the entire game."

It'd be nice to see this project completed, but quite aside from the scale of the task, whether Hernandez can do so without Konami firmly tapping his shoulder is yet to be seen. Still, the footage above is likely to tug the nostalgic heartstrings of anyone who played the PS1 original.

