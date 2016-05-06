Someone has beaten one of Dark Souls 3's hardest bosses in one hit

Before you read on, be well aware: this story contains huge Dark Souls 3 spoilers.

Now that we've got that out of the way, consider this: Pontiff Sulyvahn, one of Dark Souls 3's first brutally difficult bosses, took me around a dozen attempts to defeat. Some players might be forgiven for thinking Dark Souls 3 isn't that hard until they come up against this nasty bugger, hidden in a stately hall above the Irithyll Valley.

Except one clever player has managed to beat the fiery sword-wielding brute in a solitary swipe of his sunlight straight sword. You can watch YouTuber neptunusequester pull that off in the video below, but how did he do it? Redditer HolidayForHire has a strong theory, though be warned that it'll only work in New Game Plus, as it requires a bunch of high level equipment. Even so, neptunusequester claims he was only at Soul Level 70 when he pulled off the feat.

There's a wealth of videos online depicting brave hollowed smiting bosses in Dark Souls 1 and 2 with one hit, and it looks like the community is determined to do the same in this final instalment. Wake me up when someone brings the Nameless King down with one hit.

