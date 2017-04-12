SOMA adds eye-tracking support to its sci-fi horror world

Back in January, Mat spoke to Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA designer Thomas Grip about the future of horror games, what the "Exorcist of videogames" looks like and how Frictional will continue to tell innovative horror stories. The interview is worth reading in full as it offers some fascinating insights into how the minds of our best horror games work, however speaking of horror games and innovation, SOMA has now added eye-tracking support. Given how this particular horror game functions, this sounds absolutely terrifying.

A few months back, horror game Dying Light incorporated eye-tracking support and, while it helped facilitate extended views, made it easier to spot climbable surfaces, and boosted aiming accuracy, the fast-paced nature of Dying Light meant much of the eye-tracking was also executed at speed.

While this suits Dying Light's makeup, the thought of utilising your gaze to snoop around SOMA's PATHOS-II research facility sounds brilliantly awful—particularly when you're unarmed and reliant on your wits to outsmart and circumvent the game's monstrous foes. Like Dying Light, you'll require manufacturer Tobii's eye tracking devices on PC to enable SOMA's eye-tracking support.

"In SOMA, there is no fighting back; either you outsmart your enemies or you get ready to run," says Tobii in a statement. "But, what happens when your own body betrays you? With the addition of Tobii eye tracking, you become part of the controller, the dread and anxiety pressing against your actions and threatening your resolve."

To mark the collaboration, SOMA is on sale via Steam from now through April 24 for £7.81/$10.19 with a 66 percent discount.