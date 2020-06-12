Solve murders as a supernatural detective in Lucifer Within Us

Evidence: bloody footprints. That is literally all I needed to see in the trailer for Lucifer Within Us to pique my interest. I'm always up for a murder mystery, and there just aren't enough of 'em in games to suit me.

The trailer for Lucifer Within Us debuted on IGN's Summer of Games today, and you can watch it above. As you can see, you're no ordinary detective. You solve murders by following clues, examining evidence, and interrogating witnesses, but you've also got supernatural abilities to peer into alternate timelines and root out the truth. Cool.

"No hidden plot twists, no QTEs, no random puzzles or mini-games, just you and the information," reads the game's Steam store page. "Don’t just act like a detective -- BE a detective. Finding the murderer will require true understanding of the case, not just following the story."

Yes, I would like to do that, please. Lucifer Within Us is releasing later this year.