Smite is getting an Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover

Smite is once again looking further afield for new characters to add to its MOBA brawls. Not satisfied with just drawing from religion and mythology, Hi-Rez has been borrowing deities and characters from horror and fantasy. Last month, Cthulhu joined the roster, but a more surprising addition is on its way: Avatar: The Last Airbender characters.

The Nickelodeon cartoon concluded way back in 2008, but its popularity has been enduring. There was a spin-off, too, following another Avatar, Korra, and she's also going to be making an appearance.

Aang, Zuko and Korra will all be playable next month, but they're skins for existing characters rather than brand new characters. Merlin becomes Aang, Susano becomes Zuko and Skadi becomes Korra. They use the same abilities, but Hi-Rez says it went a bit further in giving the skins personality, and if you play Korra you get to hang out with Naga, your giant polar bear dog.

The skins will be part of the Avatar battle pass, which also includes an "in-game representation" of Appa, Aang's flying bison, and extra prestige skins. Ahead of that, you'll be able to see more of the skins this Wednesday on Twitch.