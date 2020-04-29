Smite has launched on the Epic Games Store, with a bunch of perks

Hi-Rez Studios' third-person godslaying MOBA Smite has just launched on the Epic Games Store, six years after its initial release on PC. The Epic Games Store supports cross-play with Steam and console users, and if you're keen to defect, you'll get $50 worth of in-game content, including five gods (playable characters), each with a voice pack and skin.

That content pack is also available to newcomers until May 12, and two of the games' bundles are discounted by fifty percent: the Ultimate God Pack, which unlocks all current and future playable characters, is only $15, while the Digital Deluxe Edition, which nets you the aforementioned God Pack and the 2020 season pass, is currently $48.

Smite still has a pretty decent player base, despite stiff competition. Wes liked it when he reviewed it at launch, writing that it "makes the MOBA more approachable with smart tweaks to the formula and action RPG-inspired combat."

There's a new trailer below: