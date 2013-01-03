Popular

Slave of God: a night in a different kind of church

By

As an old curmudgeon, I hate clubs. They're horrible places, full of inflated prices, physical exertion and Carly Rae Jepsen (or whatever you kids are listening to). Luckily, Slave of God , the new game from Increpare (Stephen Lavelle to human ears), lets you experience a night at the club from the comfort of your own PC.

I say comfort, Slave of God is a disorientating game of harsh strobing lights and unsettling music. In this way, it is a completely accurate representation of a night on the dance floor. It also manages to capture what's special about a room full of drunken, sweaty music-lovers. There's an emotional high to the sense bombardment. There's also a section where you piss pixelated yellow cubes haphazardly around a toilet. It's quite the thing.

This is a bit of a departure from Increpare's recent experiments with puzzle games - including the commercially released English Country Tune . Slave of God is still a mind-bending experience, but it won't make you (okay, me ) feel mentally inadequate in the process.

You can get the free download here .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments