Skyrim's 1.9 update now in beta - brings "legendary" features

Bethesda are planning to release Skyrim's upcoming 1.9 update at the end of the month. The end of the month?! That's slightly under a month away! Fortunately, given that patience has never been among a Dragonborn's required skillset, you can test out the patch's beta version right now. With it you'll gain access to a new Legendary difficulty level, as well as Legendary Skills - a system that removes the level cap by using what sounds like a CoD-style Prestige system.
"Skills of 100 can be made Legendary," Bethesda explain on their blog . "This will reset the skill to 15, return its Perks and allow the skill to affect leveling again. This effectively removes the overall level cap."
A screenshot of the new system hints at how it will work. Plus side: the character is now at a previously unreachable Level 106. Downside: they've completely forgotten how to do Smithing twice . Presumably that playthrough's economy has nosedived in response to all the hastily crafted steel daggers that must be flooding the market.
To access the beta, you'll need to right-click Skyrim's entry in your Steam library, pop into the properties menu, skip over to the Beta tab and opt-in from the drop-down box.
You'll also gain access to this giant list of bug fixes:
- General memory and stability improvements
- Fixed issue with quest scripts that were not shutting down properly
- Companions will equip better weapons and armor if given to them
- Fixed rare issue where player is unable to learn the Clear Skies shout during “The Throat of the World”
- Fixed rare instance where Alduin would become invincible during “Alduin’s Bane”
- Fixed a rare issue where player could become stuck in Night Mother’s coffin during “Death Incarnate”
- Fixed rare issue where protected companions could be killed from poison damage
- Fixed rare issue with certain ash piles left from resurrected NPCs not clearing properly
- Fixed rare issue with NPCs and creatures respawning improperly after player fast travels
- Fixed rare crash when entering Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary
- Fixed rare crash when entering a player owned home
- Random dragon attacks will no longer occur during “Battle for Whiterun”
- Fixed a rare crash when attempting to save your game during “Waking Nightmare”
- Fixed issue where “Glory of the Undead” would not start properly if player is in combat with Eorlund Gray-Mane
- The white phial is no longer consumed if given to a follower
- If player marries Aela, the “Totem of Hircine” quest will be available
- Unused briar hearts can be dropped after finishing “The White Phial”
- Fixed issue with paying off a crime against the Companions that prevented player from getting Companions quests properly
- Thieves Guild caches are now properly enabled in the appropriate cities
- The Dragon Infusion perk now works properly when taking Esbern’s Potion
- Cragslane Cave properly resets if player receives a radiant quest to clear it out
- Fixed rare issue with bounty quest objectives not properly clearing after completion
- Gallus’ Encoded Journal is no longer a quest item after completing the Thieves Guild
- In “No Stone Unturned” Vex will now accept Unusual Gems if you’ve collected them all before starting the quest
- Vekel the Man now gives rewards for completing “Toying with The Dead”
- Fixed rare issue with being unable to turn in stolen items in “The Litany of Larceny”
- Fixed issue with followers becoming over-encumbered after being repeatedly rehired
- Fixed rare issue with visiting Kynesgrove on horseback not progressing “A Blade in the Dark” properly
- Fixed issue with receiving a duplicate radiant quest from a Jarl
- Fixed conflict with clearing Driftshade Sanctuary before starting “Trouble in Skyrim”
- Fixed issue with using shouts while in jail and having guards unlock the jail cell
- Fixed rare issue with quest NPCs not properly moving to quest locations
- Fixed issue with NPCs not selling master level spells
- Fixed rare issue where player gets control locked outside the Thalmor Embassy at the start of “Diplomatic Immunity”
- Fixed rare issue with disappearing containers after upgrades in player owned house
- Fixed issue with being erroneously attacked while as a werewolf during “Ill Met By Moonlight”
- The Ebony Blade is now only improved by two handed perks
- Locked door to Proudspire Manor can now be unlocked by proper key
- Fixed issue with merchants not receiving the proper additional gold with the Investor perk
- Fixed a rare issue where the player would be unable to learn a word after leaving for several days during “The Way of The Voice”
- The Nord Hero Bow can now be improved
- The Purity perk no longer requires the Experimenter perk
- Fixed rare instance where Lovers Comfort would not be applied properly
- If you approach Frostmere Crypt from the north, “The Pale Lady” will start properly
- Fixed rare issue where player could be prevented from speaking with Atub to start “The Cursed Tribe”
- Fixed rare issue where a dragon could appear in the Mind of a Madman realm and kill the player
- Fixed instance where player could get stuck in Japhet’s Folly
- Fixed rare instances where Arngeir would not teach Worldwind Sprint
- Fixed issue with “Ill Met By Moonlight” if Sinding dies before the quest starts
- Gharol can now properly train up to level 75
- Fixed conflict with visiting The Karthspire before starting “Alduin’s Wall”
- Reduced the instance of random dragon attacks after fast traveling post main quest
- Recruited Blades now have appropriate dialogue while at Sky Haven Temple
- Fixed rare issue where an incorrect dungeon could appear as a location during “Totems of Hircine”
- Fixed rare instance in “Fetch me that Book” where books found before getting the quest would not be properly recognized
- Fixed rare issue with traveling to Thalmor Embassy with companions during “Diplomatic Immunity”
- Fixed issues with Matching Set perk not working properly with certain pieces of armor
- Fixed issues with Custom Fit perk not working properly with certain pieces of armor
- Fixed issue with NPC dying in a bear trap blocking progress in “Time of My Need”
- Fixed rare issue with swinging door becoming stuck and blocking an entrance in Volunruud
- Imperial Light Armor can now be crafted
- Fixed issue with “Vald’s Debt” where Vald was not leveled properly
- Fixed issue with Vilkas not giving proper greeting after completing “Battle for Whiterun”
- Fixed issue with respawning actors that were raised by using the Ritual Stone power
- Fixed issue with the Ancient Knowledge perk not calculating properly
- The Palace of Kings now has patrolling guards on upper floors
- Reduce percentage chance of getting a werewolf loading screen while player is a werewolf
- Pantea’s flute is no longer a quest item after completing “Pantea’s Flute”
- Placing an unread Oghma Infinium on a bookshelf in the player’s house no longer allows the book to be reused again
- Adjusted dialogue priority to improve chances of hearing more combat dialogue from certain NPC enemies
- Fixed issue with falling damage on high difficulty levels
- Fixed bad collision on certain clutter objects
- Fixed rare instance of couriers who would appear only dressed in a hat