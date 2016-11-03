Skyrim Special Edition update available in beta, fixes 'some' sound files

An update for the Skyrim Special Edition is now available, in beta form, on Steam. It includes general performance and optimization improvements, fixes an issue with saved games being marked as modded though no mods were active, and corrects issues with NPCs not appearing in their proper spots. Hopefully, that includes the horse that got in the way of the opening sequence when I played. Back to the stable, you scoundrel.

It also includes an update for "some sound files to not use compression," an issue we reported on last week that resulted in significantly downgraded audio in the SSE. Some sound files, but not all? We're not sure which sound files are no longer using compression, but if you're curious, simply join the beta, launch Skyrim Special Edition, and listen to every single sound in the game. Then report back to me. Thanks.

If you want to try out the update, you'll need to access the beta. Here's how, via Bethesda's post on the subject: