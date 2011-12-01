Skyrim patch 1.2 fixes dead wedding guest glitch, cures peaceful dragons

Nothing punctures the wedding day atmosphere faster than having the groom's friends turn up dead. Bethesda have put a stop to that sort of thing and a few other impressive Skyrim glitches with patch 1.2.

For anyone concerned about the environmental concerns of leaving dead dragons all over the place "dragon corpses now clean up properly." Stubborn dragons who just wont let go of their soul after death will now do so and "rare" peaceful dragons who don't attack the player will now remorselessly attack the player.

Like a newly discovered dungeon mushroom, the patch that hit consoles yesterday had some unexpected side effects. Edge say that dragons have been spotted flying backwards, and the damage resistances system broke completely. Let us know if you encounter anything weird in the wake of 1.2. The patch notes, pickpocketed from Steam , are below.

UPDATE 1.2 NOTES



Fixed crash on startup when audio is set to sample rate other than 44100Hz

Fixed issue where projectiles did not properly fade away

Fixed occasional issue where a guest would arrive to the player's wedding dead

Dragon corpses now clean up properly

Fixed rare issue where dragons would not attack

Fixed rare NPC sleeping animation bug

Fixed rare issue with dead corpses being cleared up prematurely

Skeleton Key will now work properly if player has no lockpicks in their inventory

Fixed rare issue with renaming enchanted weapons and armor

Fixed rare issue with dragons not properly giving souls after death

ESC button can now be used to exit menus

Fixed occasional mouse sensitivity issues

General functionality fixes related to remapping buttons and controls

If there's something on the list that you really wish was fixed, you might just find what you're looking for in our pick of the best 20 Skyrim mods .