Skyrim artist reveals he modeled the look of the game's giants on his dad

I created the #Skyrim Giant to look like my dad - no, I'm not joking - which means that my dad has been killed millions of times all over the world.RT if you've killed killed my dad. pic.twitter.com/zERqDdw7Z5February 28, 2018

That's a tweet from character artist Jonah Lobe, who worked at Bethesda Softworks on Fallout 3 and 4, Oblivion: The Shivering Isles, and Skyrim. I imagine it's not unusual for digital artists to incorporate real people into their work, and the case of Skyrim's giants, Lobe found inspiration in his father's looks.

Lobe followed up with another tweet containing a photo of his father, and I'd have to say the giant is a pretty faithful recreation. Lobe's dad is perhaps not quite as tall as the mammoth-herding giants of Skyrim, but you can definitely see the resemblance.

I didn't take up Lobe's invitation to retweet, because I'm honestly not sure if I've ever actually killed one of Skyrim's giants. I typically avoided them while playing, because I appreciate any creature in a game that doesn't always attack—and if you kept your distance and didn't mess with their mammoths, giants would often leave you alone. I also avoided them because when they did attack, I'd usually wind up in orbit.

Lobe no longer works at Bethesda, but to see more of his art you can visit his website here.