Six years later, Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee is no longer a broken port

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee first received a PC port way back in 2010, and has since troubled sorry purchasers with a variety of game-breaking bugs—some can’t even get it to start. right after release, and nearly six years later, they’re finally here. The developers built an entirely new port that's been on the Steam beta branch since February, and after five months it's finally taken over the main branch.
An update was pushed to Munch’s Oddysee on July 24th, the specific details of which are vague, but according to , include “multiple fixes and some 'HD' assets including higher resolution character models.” The update also includes Steam trading cards if they're your thing. Personally, I'd just sell a few collecting dust in your inventory to scrounge up some change, because to encourage players to give Munch’s Oddysee a shot, it’s . Better late than never, eh?
I booted up the new build to see if the changes made a difference, and the game started without issue, running at 2560x1440 and a steady framerate. It’s still one to play with a controller if you can, but finally, it seems the suite of Oddworld games are getting the PC treatment they deserve. Of course, I’m a small sample size, so if there are any new problems, we’ll find out soon enough.