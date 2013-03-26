How high can a SimCity highway go? Insanely high, apparently

I may as well shelve my blueprints and hang up my dapper SimCity mayor's hat, because a visionary has managed to construct a jaw-dropping rollercoaster of a superhighway while somehow managing to keep his citizens from fleeing in terror.

The product of a single, unbroken road snaked across a body of water, the Trackmania-esque highway is certain to be a highlight for commuters—if they can traverse the sky-high peak without soiling themselves, that is.

Favorite moment: after doggedly surpassing Mt. Girder, an RV makes a U-turn right back onto that monstrosity. I wonder what the driver was thinking. "Damn, I forgot to turn the stove off," probably.