Sigma, Overwatch's newest hero, is a tank with a projected barrier and some surprisingly powerful offensive capabilities. He's also currently available for playtesting on the Overwatch PTR.

On Thursday, Blizzard added all of Sigma's skins and other cosmetics, so you can now see all the outfits the Talon tank will be suiting up in as he joins the fight. (For those counting, of his 11 skins, in only one is he wearing shoes.) Here's all of Sigma's skins:

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)