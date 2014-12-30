Show Us Your Rig: Prismata's Elyot Grant

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature the PC game industry's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Elyot Grant, Founder of Lunarch Studios, has multiple keyboards, but not all of them are the kind you'd expect. His rig has to multitask between gaming, streaming, working, recording, and still leave room on his desk for more puzzles than I can count. Elyot left a PHD program to found Lunarch and their first game, Prismata, was just recently funded on Kickstarter. He was kind enough to take some time and tell us about his setup.

What's in your PC?

Clevo W350ST barebone with i7-4800MQ processor

16 GB ram

240 GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Nvidia GeForce GTX 765M

logitech g100S mouse

corsair K70 keyboard with cherry brown switches

Windows 7 + cygwin

Laptop screen + 2 x 24" monitors

Sennheiser HD280 Pro headphones

Logitech C920 camera and Samson G Track Microphone plus a Bell Fiber 50MBps up/down internet connection for streaming

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

This is my home office. It serves 5 purposes: work, gaming, video/audio recording, streaming, and music production. A lot of the hardware gets moved around between my home and the actual Lunarch studios office, which is about 200 meters down the street, where I have a (pretty much identical) setup.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

A lot of puzzles, and not only the physical ones you see in the pictures. I've got some materials from last year's World Puzzle Championship sitting right next to me right now, and I'm often caught working on math olympiad or programming contest problems.

What are you playing right now?

I've barely had a chance to play anything other than Prismata (our company's game) over the last couple of months, which I play pretty much every day. During the holidays, I did manage to find some time to play a bit of Smash Bros and some other Wii U games (Captain Toad, Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze, Super Luigi U).

What's your favorite game and why?

Probably StarCraft: Brood War, which I played pretty competitively back in the day. StarCraft was just incredibly difficult to play optimally and that's what made it so appealing to me. I feel like a lot of other games, especially nowadays, don't do nearly enough to make the game as challenging as possible for the player. StarCraft was hard, but for the *right* reasons. It offered a huge number of strategic options and ways to gain value against your opponents, and rewarded you when you played well. Few other games do that for me.