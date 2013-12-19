Popular

Battlestation showcase: show us your PC

By

With the right arrangement and enough glowing bits you can turn an ordinary desktop PC set-up into a glorious gaming throne, complete with surround sound speakers, sparkling keyboards, multiple flatscreen panels, thunderous bass nodes, retractable wine rack, mechanical butler - the list goes on. You may not have something as ridiculously powerful as the Large Pixel Collider under your desk, but you might have an awesome case mod, or a set-up that you're proud of. This is your chance to show it off to the world.

It's simple: got an awesome setup? Show us a picture. Post a link to an image in the comments below, or email them to me at tom.senior@futurenet.com with the subject header: Battlestations!. We'll put the best in a big round-up post, giving your gorgeous battlestations the limelight they deserve.

If you built the PC, let us know the specs, and let us know why you've chosen your peripherals. We like a good mechanical keyboard in the office, and mouse-wise, I'm particularly partial to a big comfy Logitech mouse, but how about you? Is anyone out there still rocking a CRT monitor? Did you build your PC into a suitcase like this chap ?

I'll get the ball rolling with a picture of my current setup.

Yes, it's rubbish. Yes, I've draped tinsel over it to make it seem more exciting than it is. Yes, I have two phones. No, one of them is not a bat-phone. In fact, I don't know what that line is for, all I know is that your PC setup is certainly better than this. Go on, prove me right.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
