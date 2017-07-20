Show off your build with Thermaltake's new tempered glass mid-tower case

If your PC building and cable management skills are far too good to be ignored, Thermaltake has a case that will help you show it all off. It's the View 21 Tempered Glass Edition, which is a mid-tower version of its bigger View 31. Like that case, it has tempered glass panels on both sides, so there's really no hiding a sloppy build.

That also means an opportunity to put your PC building talent on full display, especially if you're OCD about making sure every inch of your system is neat and tidy. Each side panel is 4mm thick and held in place with thumb screws. They're also large in size to give a full view of the interior.

To help keep things nice and neat, there is a full length PSU cover where you can hide cables, since stuffing them all willy-nilly behind the motherboard tray is not an option, at least if you're hoping to showcase a clean build.

For your storage devices, the View 21 mid-tower comes with two 2.5-inch and two 3.5-inch drive mounts, which can be installed in the front (up to two) and right side (up to four).

The View 21 also supports liquid cooling with room for up to a 360mm radiator in the front of the chassis and a 120mm radiator in the rear. And for air cooling, it ships with a 120mm fan installed in the back, with room to add up to five more 120mm fans throughout.

Thermaltake did not say when this case will be available or for how much.