Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn release date trailer introduces Shaq Fei Hung and Yen-Lo Wang

Shaquille O'Neal launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the beatdown brawler Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn in 2014, and for some reason it was successful. A teaser was released in late 2015 to reassure us that it wasn't a joke, and now—believe it or not—we've got a release date of June 5. This revelation arrives accompanied by a new trailer that tells the tale of a young lad from the village of Hung Lo and his quest to defeat the wicked Yen-Lo Wang.

It turns out that a number of the world's most famous celebrities are actually demons sent by Yen-Lo Wang "to brainwash the people into moronic subservients." And Shaq—known formally in this guise as Shaq Fei Hung—is the only one who can save us from their corrupting influence, a task he must accomplish by beating the tar out of everything.

The trailer is an odd blend of kid-friendly cartoon styling and juvenile dick puns, and so while the brief bits of gameplay it shows off aren't obviously terrible, it leaves me still not entirely convinced that this whole thing isn't actually a joke after all. Let us not forget, the "legend" that's being reborn here is infamously bad—so bad that someone has spent more than a decade maintaining a website dedicated to eradicating all evidence of its existence from the face of the Earth.

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn isn't currently listed on Steam, GOG, or the Windows Store, but will sell for $20 when it becomes available.