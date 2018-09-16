Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Samorost 3 and seven others come to Origin Access

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, which is among the best stealth games on PC, is one of nine games that EA added to its Origin Access subscription service this week.

The other standouts in the new entries to The Vault are Zachtronics' SHENZHEN I/O, a puzzle game about building circuits, The Book of Unwritten Tales 1 and 2, which are brilliant point-and-click fantasy adventures, and Samorost 3, a surreal puzzler from Amanita Design, creator of Chuchel and Machinarium.

Cute indie puzzle-platformer Wuppo might also be worth a look: it came top of an algorithm-picked list of best-rated, least-played games on Steam.

The full list of games added to The Vault this week are:

Base-building space strategy RPG Halcyon 6

Crawl, an indie brawler

Puzzle-platformer Seasons After Fall

SHENZHEN I/O

Samorost 3

The Book of Unwritten Tales 1

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Wuppo

They'll all be available to anyone that's paid the monthly $5/£4 or annual $30/£20 price of entry for Origin Access, which gets you free games, "play first trials" of new games and a 10% discount on the Origin store.