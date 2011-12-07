Serious Sam 3: BFE DRM hounds pirates with immortal scorpion

[embed width="610" height="340"]http://youtu.be/e91q5BtlxK0[/embed]

The video above shows off Croteam's ingenious DRM solution for Serious Sam 3: BFE. It's got nothing to do with secure-ROM, or product codes, or online validation. Instead, those who boot a pirated version of the game will find themselves hounded forever by a gigantic pink scorpion that can never be killed. The video above comes from RPS , who scooped it from DSO , and shows the terrifying thing in action. It might well be the most inventive DRM trick since Rocksteady coded Batman to forget how to glide in pirated versions of Arkham Asylum.