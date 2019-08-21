Series producer hints Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 could be coming to PC

The Yakuza games are wonderful things all to themselves, and they've found an eager audience on PC since the port of Yakuza 0 last year. Sega has announced that Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 are getting remastered editions for the PlayStation 4, all combined into a single package called The Yakuza Remastered Collection.

VG24/7 spoke with franchise producer—and Yakuza 3 director—Daisuke Sato about the surprise announcement, and thoughtfully asked him about what the odds were of the collection making its way to PC. After all, PC players have now gotten a chance at Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Yakuza 3 would be the next logical step to make in the story.

Well, Sato wasn't willing to commit to anything explicitly just yet.

"I can't comment on that at this very moment," he said, laughing. "But I wouldn't say it won't ever happen."

That sounds like the kind of thing you'd say if it was going to happen at some point, right? I mean, if it wasn't happening, he would probably have said something along the lines of "we have no plans at this time."

Add to that the fact that after finding success with the Yakuza series on PC, Sega now considers it a "multi-platform franchise." Sega executive vice president of publishing John Clark said in June that PC will continue to be part of that in future offerings.

So it seems highly likely that the Yakuza Remastered Collection—or at least each individual game in it—will at some point make the leap to PC. The question is, if it's the collection, will the games come out one at a time, as they're doing on the PlayStation 4? We'll just have to wait and find out.