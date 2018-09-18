September 1999 is a VHS-style free horror game you'll finish in 5 minutes

This lunchtime, as I miscalculated the start of a PC Gamer meeting, I found myself with some extra minutes to spare. I used this time to download 98DEMAKE's September 1999 from Itch.io after seeing the developer tweet about it, promising that it takes a lean 5 minutes 30 seconds to complete.

It's a pretty simple little game, putting you in a corridor with a camcorder while the scariness escalates. It's a nice atmospheric piece, and the game closes when it's done. "It's pretty much an experiment on the whole 'watching a tape' style of gameplay," says the developer. While September1999 is free to download, you can also pay for it on Itch.io.

And if you enjoy that, 98DEMAKE has a Patreon to support ongoing projects. The developer also made the early 3D-inspired game OK/NORMAL, which you can check out on Steam. For more awesome free games like this, check out our list of the best free computer games on PC.