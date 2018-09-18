Popular

September 1999 is a VHS-style free horror game you'll finish in 5 minutes

Well, 5 minutes 30 seconds to be exact.

This lunchtime, as I miscalculated the start of a PC Gamer meeting, I found myself with some extra minutes to spare. I used this time to download 98DEMAKE's September 1999 from Itch.io after seeing the developer tweet about it, promising that it takes a lean 5 minutes 30 seconds to complete. 

It's a pretty simple little game, putting you in a corridor with a camcorder while the scariness escalates. It's a nice atmospheric piece, and the game closes when it's done. "It's pretty much an experiment on the whole 'watching a tape' style of gameplay," says the developer. While September1999 is free to download, you can also pay for it on Itch.io. 

And if you enjoy that, 98DEMAKE has a Patreon to support ongoing projects. The developer also made the early 3D-inspired game OK/NORMAL, which you can check out on Steam. For more awesome free games like this, check out our list of the best free computer games on PC.

Samuel Roberts

Samuel has been PC gaming since 1993, beginning with the questionable Mario Is Missing on DOS. He knows that Red Alert has the best skirmish mode of all the C&C games, and if you disagree, he’ll attach a tiny balloon to you and send you back to mother base.
