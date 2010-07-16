See what Half-Life looked like in 1997

The marketing for Half-Life 1, before Valve got seriously good at it, was bizarre. Remember the magazine ads with a glowing baby, a lambda for an iris? It looks like they also weren't quite as good at making trailers back then - or perhaps publisher Sierra wasn't. Soxy discovered an ancient trailer for the game on his copy of 1997 quiz game You Don't Know Jack - Volume 3, and it's funny to see what they thought was impressive back then. Doors opening, for example, apparently warrant a smash cut.