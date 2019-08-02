Popular

See the first level of Super Mario Bros. as a first-person shooter

Like Doom, but with goombas.

(Image credit: Sean Noonan)

The Mapcore game development community recently challenged designers to take the opening level from one of three games—Unreal Tournament, Counter-Strike 1.6, or Super Mario Bros.—and remake it in software of their choice. And that's how we got to see 1-1 as it would play in Unreal.

Level designer Sean Noonan, whose credits include a couple of Far Cry games, Watch Dogs, Star Citizen, and is currently working on Gears: Tactics, took on the challenge. You can follow his progress over the last month on Twitter. He translated the layout into 3D as a series of floating platforms in the sky, which gives it a very Lovely Island look, and since Mario doesn't carry a shotgun or a BFG 9000 Noonan gave him a gun that shoots plungers—thematically appropriate for a plumber.  

All the Mario elements are there, goombas, mushrooms, coins, pipes, the lot. The end result is a tiny bit sacrilegious, while also being a worthy celebration of Nintendo's classic and a fun imagining of how Super Mario Bros. might play in an alternate universe.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
