See Rapture before and after in BioShock: The Collection Remastered comparison trailer

After an inordinate amount of rumours and uncertainty, BioShock: The Collection Remastered was officially unveiled at the end of June. When it lands on September 13, it’ll come with revamped versions of the original BioShock, BioShock 2, and its Protector Trials and Minerva’s Den DLC. It’ll also arrive with BioShock Infinite and its Clash in Clouds, Columbia’s Finest and Burial At Sea expansion episodes, however, as they “already meet current gen standards”, they’re not in line for makeover treatment.

The latest comparison trailer, then, examines the first game’s interpretation of underwater dystopia Rapture and shows how the incoming edition improves on the now nine year old (yes, really) original.

Naturally, if you haven’t played BioShock, there's some footage here that could be considered spoiler material.

The eagle-eyed among you will have spotted mention of a 'Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock' at the trailer’s end there. That’s teased in the following short.

The original BioShock is a game I’ve intended to return to since first playing way back in 2007, but for one reason or another just haven’t managed (I’m looking at you, crippling pile of shame). Although largely reluctant to remasters myself, I’ll almost certainly make an exception for BioShock: The Collection when it arrives September 13 in the US/September 15 in Australia/September 16 everywhere else.

According to this Steam community update, The Collection will cost $59.99, however “if you already own BioShock, BioShock 2, and/or Minerva’s Den on Steam, you will be able to upgrade to the remastered version of the respective title(s) for free after release.” Which is nice.