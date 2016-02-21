Wargaming talk Master of Orion at the PC Gamer Weekender

The legendary space strategy game returns with modern production values and a sparkling cast of actors. Wargaming and WG Labs are refreshing the classic 4X game with help from some of the original creators, and hope to take on the likes of Stellaris this year. 2016 will be a great year for fans of space.

As in the original, you must expand and achieve victory against ten independent races (including the dinosaur chap above), voiced by top talent like Mark Hamill, Alan Tudyk, Kari Wahlgren, Nolan North and more.

Master of Orion is heading onto Steam Early Access soon, but what lies in store for fans as the game develops? Director of product vision at Wargaming, Chris Keeling, will join WG Labs' publishing product director Maxim Matveyko on stage at the PC Gamer Weekender to discuss all things Master of Orion. Don't miss out; you'll make the dinosaur sad.

They join an esteemed lineup of guests, who will bring exclusive showings of Star Citizen, Frozen Synapse 2, Worlds Adrift, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and much more. Our massive gaming area will let you play new and upcoming games like Super Hot, Dark Soul 3, Total War: Warhammer and more.

