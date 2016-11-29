See Genji's katana and shuriken forged in real life

Genji's katana, along with his "Ryūjin no ken wo kurae!"* battlecry that accompanies its unsheathing, makes for one of the most iconic ults in Overwatch. So it was exciting to see YouTube channel AWE me decided to recreate the blade as part of its Man at Arms: Reforged series. They made the Dragonblade using a mix of classic Japanese techniques and some flashy effects, along with a few of his signature shuriken. You can watch the video above to see the process and the finished result.

I love seeing game weapons come to life, and their version of Genji's katana is pretty spot on—especially the handle. The glowing green LEDs under a metal cover may be a little bit inelegant compared to how much effort was put into forging the core of the blade, but it's a neat representation of what is probably an energy blade of some kind in the actual game. Kind of hard to forge an impossible sword, so you can't fault them for that.

This isn't the first time we've featured a build from Man at Arms: Reforged, they also made the Greatsword of Artorias from Dark Souls back in April. And I doubt it will be the last time you'll see their creations here either.

*Roughly: "Taste the dragon's blade."