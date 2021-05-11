Popular

Season of the Splicer launch forces Destiny 2 offline for 'emergency maintenance'

The new season of Destiny 2 is not off to a great start.

Guardians shoot a Minotaur inside a Vex simulation.
(Image credit: Bungie)

Today's rollout of Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer does not appear to be going well: A "Honeydew" error was keeping players from accessing the new content, and now the game has been taken offline entirely for "emergency maintenance."

One interesting twist in all this is that crossplay is apparently working to some extent, even though it's not supposed to go live until later this year. Plenty of players are confirming it, but others are suggesting that it could actually be complicating the situation—like a goat rodeo at a Gong Show.

Bungie hasn't elaborated on what exactly the issue is here or when we might expect the game to return, but we'll keep an eye on things and update when it's time to get back into action.

