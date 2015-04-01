Scrap Mechanic is a machine-filled survival game

I don't know if you've noticed, but survival games are absurdly popular. They can frequently be found bothering the Steam 'Top Sellers' list, even if—by every definition that counts—they're not very good. From the look of its trailer, Scrap Mechanic isn't the type of survival game to let you bash your face in with a rock pulled from your butt. Rather, it's a charming looking world that you can fill with buildings, machines and vehicles of your own creation.

"Scrap Mechanic is an all-new creative multiplayer survival game where you explore, scavenge and collect objects from all over a wide-open interactive world," explains the Greenlight page. Players will explore a randomly generated world that's filled with rare materials, and also be able to hit things with their sledgehammer.

Currently in development, the eventual plan is for Scrap Mechanic to feature survival and multiplayer elements. You can keep track of the game's progress over at its TIGForums DevLog. Scrap Mechanic is due out later this year.