Score more cheap backlog fodder during Green Man Gaming's summer sale

Green Man Gaming has kicked off its annual summer sale, and if you missed out on Steam's recent conspiracy to fill your backlog sale, there's quite a bit to sift through. There are over 1500 games on sale, ranging small indies through to games like Red Dead Redemption 2, which is currently AU$63.32. That's not a historical low, but if you must play it now, it's not a bad price.

Here are some other highlights:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) | AU$58.56 (usually AU$89.95)

Bioshock Collection | AU$17.59 (usually AU$79.95)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Definitive Edition | AU$25.24 (usually AU$89.99)

XCOM 2 | AU$19.79 (usually AU$89.95)

Borderlands 3 | AU$39.58 (usually AU$89.95)

The Outer Worlds | AU$39.58 (usually AU$89.95)

Life is Strange 2 - Complete Season | AU$19.74 (usually AU$58.95)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair | AU$16.43 (usually AU$42.95)

That's just a very small sample of what's on offer: for the full list, check out the Green Man Gaming site.

