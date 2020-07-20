Popular

Score more cheap backlog fodder during Green Man Gaming's summer sale

There's quite a bit to scroll through.

Green Man Gaming has kicked off its annual summer sale, and if you missed out on Steam's recent conspiracy to fill your backlog sale, there's quite a bit to sift through. There are over 1500 games on sale, ranging small indies through to games like Red Dead Redemption 2, which is currently AU$63.32. That's not a historical low, but if you must play it now, it's not a bad price.

Here are some other highlights:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) | AU$58.56 (usually AU$89.95)
Bioshock Collection | AU$17.59 (usually AU$79.95)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Definitive Edition | AU$25.24 (usually AU$89.99)
XCOM 2 | AU$19.79 (usually AU$89.95)
Borderlands 3 | AU$39.58 (usually AU$89.95)
The Outer Worlds | AU$39.58 (usually AU$89.95)
Life is Strange 2 - Complete Season | AU$19.74 (usually AU$58.95)
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair | AU$16.43 (usually AU$42.95)

That's just a very small sample of what's on offer: for the full list, check out the Green Man Gaming site.

