Sci-fi logic puzzler The Talos Principle is today's free game on Epic

The sci-fi puzzler with a philosophical twist drew favorable comparisons to Portal back in 2014.

(Image credit: Croteam)

The Epic Store's free holiday games just keep on coming, and today's is philosophical sci-fi puzzler The Talos Principle. This was one of the better games to come in the wake of Portal 2, and while its puzzles and narrative aren't anything particularly unique, it does engage with interesting philosophy. Plus, even if the puzzles aren't unique in execution, the way it constructs them is masterful—and the challenge puzzles are some of the biggest brain-burners I've ever encountered in a 3D puzzle game.

Our reviewer quite liked The Talos Principle on release, calling it "An adept and satisfying puzzle game with a narrative that requires a bit of player investment to yield its biggest rewards."

You can get The Talos Principle for free on the Epic Store until December 30th, 11am ET. Then there will be another free game, which some predict to be Hello Neighbor.

Jonathan Bolding

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
