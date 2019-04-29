Save 20% on a Samsung 860 EVO 1TB mSATA internal SSD

If you’ve not been converted to the joys of a solid state drive yet, you can remedy that sharpish with this deal on Amazon. It nets you 20 percent off a Samsung 860 EVO 1TB mSATA internal SSD, leaving what we think to be the best SSD for gaming costing just $159.99. You can also get the external version in the US via Walmart for $149.99 or in the UK on Amazon for a heavily reduced £130, a saving of £123.80 or 49 percent.
Samsung is one of—if not the—biggest names around when it comes to computer memory, so you won’t need to worry about quality or reliability here. That’s also the cheapest this SSD’s been, give or take a few quarters.
This model balances low price with high performance, resulting in an affordable SSD that’ll still make a big difference to your rig. For instance, solid state drives result in quicker file transfer speeds that cut back load times. They can also be more economical than standard hard drives. Although you can increase your PC’s speed yet again with the best NVmE SSDs, it’s generally not worth the extra cost per GB. As such, a standard SATA SSD will do you just fine—and the 860 EVO is as fast as SATA gets.
