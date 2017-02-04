Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves is now free

Way back in 2012, when the UK had the Olympics and shaky Nostradamus predictions were all the rage, Omri Petitte told you all about Sang-Froid - Tales of Werewolves, a genre-mingling, tower-defencey strategy game that sees you defending your homestead from packs of nasty wolves. It came out, to some critical acclaim I seem to recall, and that was that.

Or was that that? No, turns out it wasn't, for Sang-Froid has just ditched its price tag and gone free on Steam. That Steam page invites us to "see below for more info", but as no info presents itself, I can only assume it's a gesture of goodwill in these troubled times.

If you're wondering what Sang-Froid is all about, have a watch of the following trailer from a few years ago. After wrapping up development on the game, creator Artifice Studio went on to make Conflicks - Revolutionary Space Battles, a game where spaceships, lasers and chickens somewhat improbably collide.