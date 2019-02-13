Samsung's first-gen Mixed Reality headset is $250 off right now (Update: Sold out)

Update: The headset is already sold out on Samsung's online store.
Original story: Every headset designed for Windows Mixed Reality has the same specifications, with the exception of Samsung's Odyssey headsets. A new model was announced in October of last year, and now you can get the original version for just $250. That's $250 lower than the original MSRP, and ~$150 less than the usual price.
The Samsung Odyssey has two 90Hz 3.5-inch AMOLED screens (one for each eye), each with a resolution of 1440x1600. That's a higher resolution than the original HTC Vive (1080x1200 per eye) and Oculus Rift (1080x1200 per eye). It's the same resolution as the new HTC Vive Pro, which currently goes for $800.
Samsung's headset also has an FOV of 110-degrees, an IPD range of 60-72mm, integrated AKG headphones, two motion controllers, inside-out tracking (no sensor towers required), and built-in microphones. It uses the Windows Mixed Reality platform, which means you can play most Steam VR games in addition to Microsoft Store titles.
Samsung HMD Odyssey Headset | $249.99 ($250 off)
This VR headset is competitive with the HTC Vive Pro, but at less than half the price. It comes with two motion controllers as well. Buy at Samsung (Posted: 2/13)
