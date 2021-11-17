Saints Row delayed, could arrive as late as 2023

The Saints Row reboot has been delayed from its February 2022 release date, parent company Embracer Group announced in a financial report today. Embracer is a large holding company with Koch Media as a subsidiary; Saints Row publisher Deep Silver is a division of Koch.

The new launch window is pretty vague: It'll happen during the financial year "22 / 23" which means any time between the end of March 2022, and the beginning of April 2023. In other words, it's unclear how dramatic the delay will be—it could be a matter of months or a whole year.

No specific reason was given, aside from a vague reference to quality assurance. "In order to put the product quality first and optimize the outcome for all parties – gamers, employees, shareholders – we have decided to postpone a number of releases from FY 21/22 to FY 22/23," the document says. "This includes Saints Row and another unannounced but earlier expected AAA title in the fourth quarter."