Sabrent make RAM now, launches with DDR5 sticks

The very slow and steady pace the PC world has taken to embrace DDR5 RAM is finally looking to pick up. Between shortages making it difficult to acquire, prices remaining higher than DDR4, and several tests making us wonder if it's even worth the effort, it's been slow going for the new memory format. But that is looking sure to change, potentially sooner rather than later.

Finally, we are starting to see hardware get the benefits out of DDR5 with noticeable lower latency and faster frequencies than before. Though with supplies potentially still having issues, it's good to see more brands like Sabrent, better known for its SSDs like the 1TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus, joining the cause.

Spotted by Guru3D, Sabrent is launching its own line of DDR5 RAM. These new memory modules are set to release in 8, 16, and 32 GB options with the default DDR5 speed of 4800 MHz. The sticks will also come in both DIMM and SO-DIMM form factors so should work with a variety of devices.

Many of the other highlights listed seem like fairly standard DDR5 benefits. Features like lower power usage than DDR4 and more bandwidth sound great, but they're also what you'd expect when upgrading. As always, if you are looking to purchase some new RAM, especially DDR5, make sure to check if your other hardware will be compatible with the new tech.

Sabrent's SSDs are known for being fairly fast and performing really well in real-world tests. Though they're not always the cheapest or the fastest. Sabrent is also releasing an exciting 8TB variant of the Rocket Plus, which is the max supported capacity by the underlying Phison E18 controller.

Having another reliable PC parts maker join the DDR5 initiative will hopefully help to lower prices which could spike as DDR5 further enters the market. There are rumours indicating that AMD's AM5 won't support DDR4 and will require DDR5 RAM at launch. Plus we know the Ryzen 7000 is set to support DDR5-5200, so fast DDR5 is likely to become very desirable in the near future.