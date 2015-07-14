Popular

Runescape now has a 10-player raid

By

Runescape

Old man Runescape just refuses to confine itself to a comfy rocking chair—pipe on feet, and gently puffing at a pair of slippers. No, instead the 14-year-old MMO has just introduced raids. Well, a raid.

It's a 10-player affair, and will require players to travel to the new planet of Mazcab to do battle with the minions of Tuska. Who's Tuska? A world devourer, it turns out, who was defeated as part of a recent world event.

There will, of course, be new rewards—including new armour and combat abilities.

The new world also features a PvP minigame, a procedurally generated forest, and a bunch of mini-quests for the planet's inhabitants. The ones that don't want to eat whole planets, that is.

Raids are a members-only affair, and so not available to the game's free-to-players.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments