Rumor: Ni No Kuni remaster coming to PC later this year

A big Bandai Namco leak yesterday appeared to reveal three new games: From Software's Elden Ring, the next Tales RPG and, rounding out the trio, a remaster of Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, which will supposedly come to PC later this year. This would be the first time the JRPG gets a PC release—the brilliant sequel Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom came to PC last year.

The leak sprung from a security vulnerability on Bandai Namco's website, and comes with two box art-style images for the remaster, along with a promise that it will have upscaled resolution, perhaps up to 4K, and improved performance. It will be out this fall/autumn, according to the leak.

Ni No Kuni 2 developer Level-5 teased a PC port for Wrath of the White Witch in 2017, so the leak doesn't come as a huge surprise. The game released on PS3 in North America and Europe in 2013.

If it's true, it's welcome news. While not quite as good as the second game, in my opinion, Wrath of the White Witch is still an excellent JRPG. The story isn't really linked to the first game, so you'll be able to enjoy it even if you haven't played Revenant Kingdom.