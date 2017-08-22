Ni No Kuni 2 dev teases the original game on PC

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is launching on PC early next year, but what about the first game? Level-5 are keeping shtum on that front, but CEO Akihiro Hino has hinted that we might, eventually, be able to get our hands on a port of the original JRPG.

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch was released on PS3 in North America and Europe in 2013, with Studio Ghibli and Level 5 combining forces to create one of the console’s most striking JRPGs. But with its successor coming to multiple platforms, it doesn’t seem outside the realm of possibility that Wrath of the White Witch could make the move over to PC too.

When we asked Akihiro Hino about our chances of seeing a PC port, he laughed. “I'll leave that up to your imagination for now, but stay tuned for more official announcements. I'll leave it at that.”

It’s definitely not a no, then.

Hino also told us about the PC version of Ni No Kuni 2. “There aren't any major differences in the story and characters, but with PC, as I'm sure you know, there's all ranges of hardware. People will be able to experience a more gorgeous version of Ni No Kuni 2, depending on what sort of hardware they have in their PCs.”

He also explained that Level 5 consider 60fps the bare minimum for PC, and while it’s still being optimized, that’s the performance target, even on more modest rigs.

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is due out in January 2018.