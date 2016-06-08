Rumor: Halo 5 is coming to the PC (Update: no, it's not)

Update: We reached out to a Microsoft spokesperson, who denied that Halo 5 will ever come to PC. "Our approach is to deliver epic Halo experiences designed for PC gamers and Windows 10, such as Halo Wars 2 and the recently announced Halo 5: Forge. There are no plans to port Halo 5: Guardians to PC.”

Original story:

With E3 2016 less than a week away, the internet rumor machine is firing on all cylinders. The latest little tidbit that may or may not be true comes to us courtesy of NeoGAF user Enter the Dragon Punch, who says he has it “on good authority from multiple sources that Halo 5 will be coming to PC.”

The report is entirely unsubstantiated, but Dark Side of Gaming says the rumormeister in this case “can be considered a trusty source,” based on the accuracy of his past leaks. He's also one of the sources behind the rumor we reported yesterday that Bethesda will announce a remastered version of Skyrim at E3.

Interestingly, while he sounds quite confident in his prediction of Halo 5, he said in a follow-up post that as far as he knows, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the compilation of updated versions of Halo 1-4—the first two of which have already been released for the PC—is not coming to our platform, even though we think it should.

We'll find out soon enough if he's right, but in the meantime, keep this in mind: In October 2015, 343 Industries said that there's “plenty of chance” that Halo 5 could come to the PC; in March of this year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said it probably wouldn't. But it might! But probably not. (Just to muddy the waters a little more, don't forget that that Forge—Halo 5: Guardians Edition, which bears the Halo 5 name but is really just a map-making tool, has been confirmed for a PC release later this year.)

E3 this year runs June 14-16, with press events from most major publishers coming in the days leading up to it. We'll keep you posted.

