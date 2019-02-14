Popular

Romance pigeons and joust with genitals in Humble's Valentine's Day Sale

Get some deals on visual novels, jousting games, and birds.

Today is February 14, Valentine's Day, a day of love and romance and all that nonsense, and also a day to pick up some videogames on the cheap over on the Humble Store. The Valentine Sale has discounts of up to 90 percent on a selection of games that include heartfelt adventures, visual novels, and battling private parts.

Here are a few you might like: 

The Humble Valentine Sale runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on February 18.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
