Rocket League to get premium Hot Wheels DLC this month

Earlier this month, Rocket League developer Psyonix revealed the soccer-meets-racing game was in-line for its own range of toy cars. Now, it's announced Hot Wheels will enter the digital cage by way of two premium DLC packs set to land later this month.

On February 21, both the 'Twin Mill III' and 'Bone Shaker' die-cast cars are making their way to Rocket League "with exclusive wheels and six decals for $1.99," so reads a post on the game's official site. It continues: "As an added bonus, all players—even those who don’t purchase the Hot Wheels DLC—can find a free Hot Wheels Antenna and Topper, 'Treasure Hunt' flag, and 'Shark Bite' Topper as random post-match drops in the forthcoming update."

In collaboration with YouTube person JHZER's skilled in-game footage, here's the Hot Wheels cars in motion:

The Hot Wheels DLC will arrive in Rocket League on February 21.