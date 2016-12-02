Popular

Rocket League shoots for the stars with a free new arena

By

Set in space, Starbase ARC and a premium DLC car are coming December 7th.

Just announced at The Game Awards, Starbase Arc, a free new arena is coming to Rocket League on December 7th. It's set, obviously, in space on a field orbiting a planet. It looks like something out of Halo, just instead of shooting aliens, you're shooting goals. Utopia, really. 

As with most updates, a new car is also on the way, but you'll have to pay for it. Vulcan is an angular soccer car that transforms into a spaceship, but only in canon. Flying in a match is a major foul. For a better look, watch the trailer above or check out the images of the arena and new car below.

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments