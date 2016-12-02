Rocket League shoots for the stars with a free new arena

Just announced at The Game Awards, Starbase Arc, a free new arena is coming to Rocket League on December 7th. It's set, obviously, in space on a field orbiting a planet. It looks like something out of Halo, just instead of shooting aliens, you're shooting goals. Utopia, really.

As with most updates, a new car is also on the way, but you'll have to pay for it. Vulcan is an angular soccer car that transforms into a spaceship, but only in canon. Flying in a match is a major foul. For a better look, watch the trailer above or check out the images of the arena and new car below.